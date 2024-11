Kelley Tiernan has been appointed CEO of River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, N.Y.

Ms. Tiernan has served as interim CEO since March, according to a Nov. 6 news release from the hospital. She succeeds Emily Mastaler, who left to pursue a new role.

In her more than 27 years of experience, Ms. Tiernan has supported service line and operational development and provided oversight of finance, revenue cycle, information technology and human resources, the release said.