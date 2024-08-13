Illinois hospital president to retire

Paula Carynski, MSN, RN, president of Rockford, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, will retire Jan. 31.

Ms. Carynski has been with the hospital for 39 years and has held the leadership role for 11 years, according to an Aug. 13 news release from Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

Prior to becoming president, she was the hospital's chief nursing officer from 1999 to 2013. She joined the organization in 1985 as a cardiac staff nurse, according to the release.

OSF HealthCare is a 16-hospital system with locations in Illinois and Michigan.