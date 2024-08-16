Indiana systems taps CFO

Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health has named Andrew Pyle CFO.

Mr. Pyle joined the health system in 2018 as controller and director of finance, according to an Aug. 12 Hendricks Regional Health news release.

Hendricks president and CEO Michelle Fenoughty, MD, said that Mr. Pyle has helped the system "achieve several milestones," including implementing a single EHR system, opening a new hospital and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining Hendricks, Mr. Pyle held managerial roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Calumet Specialty Products.