Indiana system CEO to retire after 17 years

Jim Bickel, president and CEO of Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health, will retire next year.

Mr. Bickel has been with the system for nearly 34 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's on July 26. He stepped into his current role in 2007.

Starting Aug. 1, current COO Steve Baker will become president, in addition to his COO duties, according to a separate release from Columbus Regional. Mr. Baker has been with the system for 20 years and previously has served as chief information and technology officer and chief administrative officer.

Mr. Bickel will continue as CEO. His final months at the helm will focus on strategic and long-term initiatives, the release said.

Highlights from his tenure include overseeing new building projects, expanding outpatient and primary care services and leading the system through challenges such as a 2008 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus Regional Health serves a 10-county region in Indiana. Its flagship facility is 225-bed Columbus Regional Hospital.