Cedars-Sinai names 1st chief AI officer

Mouneer Odeh has been named the inaugural chief data and artificial intelligence officer of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

Mr. Odeh most recently served as vice president of analytics at Fairfax, Va.-based Inova Health System and has also worked in data analytics roles at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Quest Diagnostics.

"We are excited to support Mouneer as he builds upon our existing data analytics environment and AI capabilities, strengthening our systemwide strategy and charting a new course through rapid evolution of this exciting field," Cedars-Sinai CIO Craig Kwiatkowski, PharmD, said in a Dec. 20 statement shared with Becker's.

Cedars-Sinai joins several health systems that appointed their first chief AI officers in 2024, including Cleveland Clinic, Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, and Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital.