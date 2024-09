Charleston Area Medical Center in West Virginia has selected Anthony Uy, MD, as chief quality officer.

Dr. Uy previously served as chief medical information officer at Vandalia Health, which operates CAMC, according to a news release sent to local media outlets Sept. 5.

Vandalia Health, also based in Charleston, W Va., includes 17 hospitals. It was formed through the merger of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System and CAMC Health System in 2022.