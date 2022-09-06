West Virginia health systems merge

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System and Charleston, W.Va.-based CAMC Health System have created a single new system named Vandalia Health.

The leaders of Mon Health and CAMC Health said the merger will expand access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

"Our decades of high quality, nationally recognized programs and services are now brought together to continue our efforts to reduce costs, enhance access and improve outcomes for the communities we serve," CAMC Health President and CEO David Ramsey said Sept. 1. "We will continue our legacy of service and renowned care delivery as a collaborative system of care."



The deal closed less than six months after the health systems signed a letter of intent to merge.