West Virginia health systems to merge

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System and Chaleston, W.Va.-based CAMC Health System have signed a letter of intent to create a single new system named Vandalia Health, the organizations announced March 31.

The health systems said they will file for a certificate of need with the West Virginia Health Care Authority on April 15 and plan to close the merger as soon as government and regulatory approvals are received.

"Combining the strengths and unique attributes of two established and well-regarded health systems advances the best interests of West Virginia patients and families whose lives and well-being depend upon our services," CAMC Health System President and CEO David Ramsey said in a news release.

Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said the merger would expand access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

"The history and tradition of our respective hospitals, and the renowned clinical providers in our communities, will help propel the success of this partnership," Mr. Goldberg said.