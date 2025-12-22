30 large health systems growing bigger

As merger and acquisition activity picks up post-pandemic, dozens of large health systems are expanding their footprints — adding hospitals, building regional dominance and solidifying national reach.

Here are 30 large health systems that have grown in quarters or are planning strategic mergers or acquisitions this year:

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System plans to acquire Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System, which operates five hospitals. The transaction, which is projected to close in fall 2026, would see WVU Health expand significantly in Pennsylvania and increase the number of hospitals in its footprint to 30. WVU Health has acquired several hospitals in recent years including, Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center, Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va., and Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, W.Va.

2. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth acquired Estes Park (Colo.) Health Dec. 1, becoming a 15-hospital system. Park Hospital District, which operates Estes Park Health, signed a letter of intent with UCHealth in October 2024 for the critical access hospital to join the system.

3. Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services plans to merge with Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, creating an 18-hospital system with more than 33,000 employees. The transaction, which is expected to close in mid-2026, would bring Samaritan under the MultiCare umbrella.

4. Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System on Oct. 1 acquired Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health, growing its hospital network to 19th hospital. As part of the deal, Deaconess will invest at least $95 million into Jennie Stuart and fully fund the 194-bed hospital’s transition to Deaconess’ version of the Epic EHR system.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC is in talks to acquire Steubenville, Ohio-based Trinity Health System, a three-hospital system owned and operated by Chicago-based CommonSpirit, according to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The acquisition would see UPMC enter the Ohio hospital market.

6. Washington (Pa.) Health, a two-hospital system, joined UPMC in June 2024. As part of the affiliation, UPMC will invest at least $300 million over a decade to improve clinical services at the two hospitals, which have been rebranded as UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene hospitals.

7. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health acquired MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, effective Sept. 1. The facility, which has been rebranded UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s-Downtown, is the 37th hospital in UnityPoint’s footprint, according to its website.

8. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care signed a definitive agreement in August to acquire OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, Miss.. The transaction would increase the number of hospitals in the health system’s portfolio to 26. Baptist Memorial Health Care operates hospitals in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

9. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, acquired Hugh Chatham Health in Elkin, N.C., in July. Hugh Chatham Health includes an 81-bed acute care hospital and a medical group with more than 70 providers across 25 locations. Advocate Health is the third-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S.

10. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network acquired Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health in July. Grand View is St. Luke’s 16th campus. St. Luke’s is a nonprofit system with 21,000 employees and more than $4 billion in revenue.

11. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health merged into a 28-hospital system in May. The integrated system has more than 1,050 ambulatory care sites, 104,000 employees and annual revenues of about $23 billion.

12. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare acquired eight Illinois hospitals from St. Louis-based Ascension in March. The transaction increased the number of hospitals in Prime’s portfolio to 51. Prime also plans to acquire Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare, entering another new state, by the end of 2025. Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated health system with three hospitals, a cancer center and network of physician practices across the state.

13. Nashville Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired Catholic Medical Center, a 330-bed regional system in Manchester, N.H., in February. HCA, a 187-hospital system, now operates four hospitals in New Hampshire, including Parkland Medical Center in Derry, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The for-profit system also acquired Lehigh Acres, Fla.-based Lehigh Regional Medical Center from Prime Healthcare in February. The 53-bed hospital — renamed HCA Florida Lehigh Hospital — is part of HCA’s west Florida division.

In November, the Indiana Department of Health approved a certificate of public advantage for a merger between Terre Haute-based Union Hospital and HCA’s Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

14. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth acquired ShorePoint Health-Port Charlotte (Fla.) and certain assets of ShorePoint Health-Punta Gorda (Fla.) from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System in March. AdventHealth acquired the hospitals for $260 million.

15. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System merged into a 56-hospital system with about 56,000 employees and two health plans, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Sanford also acquired Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, effective Nov. 1.

16. Columbus-based OhioHealth plans to acquire Lancaster, Ohio-based Fairfield Medical Center, which would be its 17th acute-care hospital. In January, OhioHealth also acquired Morrow County Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Mount Gilead, Ohio. Over the past three years, OhioHealth has acquired two other hospitals — Van Wert (Ohio) Hospital and Southeastern Medical Center in Cambridge — and opened Pickerington Methodist Hospital.

17. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health in December acquired Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, a 304-bed, nonprofit community hospital. Blount Memorial is the only hospital that Prisma operates outside of South Carolina.

18. Risant Health, a nonprofit formed under Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health last year. Risant plans to acquire about three to four other health systems to become a company with up to $35 billion in annual revenue over the next five years.

19. In November, The University of Alabama System acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s Health System, which includes five hospitals, for $450 million. The deal increased the number of hospitals in UAB Health’s footprint to 17.

20. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, which comprises more than 60 hospitals, acquired Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, in November.

21. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare acquired Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, an 80-bed facility in Dixon, Ill., in September 2024.

22. Orlando (Fla.) Health in October 2024 acquired Tenet’s 70% majority ownership interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health for about $910 million in cash. The transaction includes five hospitals:

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

Walker Baptist Medical Center (Jasper, Ala.)

Shelby Baptist Medical Center (Alabaster, Ala.)

Citizens Baptist Medical Center (Talladega, Ala.)

The health system also acquired three Steward Health Care hospitals in Florida. The $439 million deal included Rockledge (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, Melbourne (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center and some of Steward Medical Group’s practices.

23. In September, St. Louis-based Mercy acquired Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan. Mercy, a 50-hospital system, now has three hospitals in Kansas: Mercy Hospital Pittsburg, Mercy Hospital Columbus and Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas in Galena.

24. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network merged to form a 32-hospital system with more than 700 care sites in August 2024. The combined entity creates one of the 15 largest non-profit health systems in the U.S.

25. UCSF Health acquired two hospitals — San Francisco-based Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center — from Dignity Health in August 2024. As part of the $100 million acquisition, the hospitals shed their religious affiliation and are now known as UCSF Health Saint Francis and UCSF Health St. Mary’s. UCSF will invest $100 million to support the integration of the hospitals over the next two years.

26. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan launched a joint venture that essentially folded Ascension’s sites of care in the southeastern region of the state under the Henry Ford Health brand. The JV includes about 50,000 employees and more than 550 care sites across Michigan under Henry Ford Health. The following 10 Ascension Michigan hospitals, which have since rebranded, are covered by the JV:

Ascension St. John Hospital

Ascension Genesys Hospital

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and Warren, Madison Heights campuses

Ascension Providence Hospital and Novi, Southfield campuses

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Ascension River District Hospital

27. MyMichigan Health acquired three Michigan hospitals and their related assets from St. Louis-based Ascension in August. Midland-based MyMichigan also acquired the Ascension Medical Group care sites and physician practices associated with the hospitals, which include:

Ascension St. Mary’s (Saginaw)

Ascension St. Mary’s (Standish)

Ascension St. Joseph (Tawas City)

28. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health acquired four hospitals for $975 million from Tenet Healthcare’s Pacific Coast Network in March 2024. They include:

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital

Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Los Alamitos Medical Center

Placentia-Linda Hospital

29. In March 2024, Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health spent about $550 million to acquire two hospitals from Tenet: Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. The hospitals have been rebranded as Adventist Health Sierra Vista and Adventist Health Twin Cities.

30. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health spent $2.4 billion to acquire three hospitals from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in February 2024. They include: