Henry Ford Health officially expands with Ascension Michigan: 7 things to know

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan have officially launched their joint venture to improve healthcare access, experience and outcomes.

Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan shared plans for the joint venture last October, which brings Ascension's southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities and assets together with Henry Ford. The parties closed the deal Sept. 30.

Here are seven things to know:

1. Bob Riney, president and CEO at Henry Ford Health, will lead the joint venture, which now comprises around 50,000 employees at over 550 sites across Michigan under Henry Ford Health, according to an Oct. 1 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Riney said during an Oct. 1 news conference that Henry Ford Health plans to keep on all 17,000 Ascension employees in the joint venture.

2. The care sites under the deal include 13 acute care hospitals, three behavioral health facilities with two additional treatment centers, an orthopedics and sports medicine facility, multiple cancer care destinations, and more primary care options for patients in the region.

3. The Michigan hospitals are: Grand Blanc Township-based Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights Campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield Campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; East China-based Ascension River District Hospital; and Detroit-based Ascension St. John Hospital.

4. The acute care hospitals and their related care sites will be renamed and rebranded to Henry Ford Health. Patients will begin seeing temporary interior and exterior signage on Oct. 1 with permanent signs expected over the next few years.

5. Former Ascension Michigan hospitals and healthcare facilities with Catholic identities will continue to provide faith-based care. The Providence, St. John and Genesys hospitals will maintain their name under the joint venture. Existing Henry Ford Health facilities will maintain the same care service offerings to patients.

6. Henry Ford Health plans to upgrade the electronic health record platform at the Ascension Michigan facilities with Epic. "Ascension will absolutely be aligned with Epic," Mr. Riney said during the press conference. "That is one of the first priorities."

7. Patient outreach will be conducted the week of Sept. 30 to let them know they can continue to make appointments, visit facilities and see their existing providers under the new joint venture. However, the joint venture will also provide more care options for patients looking to transition to a new provider or care site closer to home, see a Henry Ford Medical Group specialist or locate enrollment options for research and clinical trials, check out Health Alliance Plan insurance plans or access Henry Ford Health healthcare retail options like pharmacy and eye care.