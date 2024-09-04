Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan JV sets launch date

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan plan to close their proposed joint venture Sept. 30 and launch on Oct. 1.

The two parties shared plans for the joint venture last October, which will bring Ascension's southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities and assets together with Henry Ford, according to a Sept. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

The combined organization will comprise around 50,000 employees at 500 Michigan sites. Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, will lead the joint venture and Carol Schmidt, senior vice president of Ascension and CEO of Ascension Michigan, will provide support during the first phase of transition and integration.

Leadership changes are also part of the joint venture.

Adnan Munkarah, MD, will serve as president, clinical enterprise and chief physician executive for the organization. Denise Brooks-Williams will become executive vice president and COO. Robin Damschroder will serve as president, value-based enterprise and CFO. Steven Bender will be executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective Oct. 21.

Ascension Michigan executives have also been appointed as senior leaders at Henry Ford Health.

Patrick Kelly, market leader for the Ascension Michigan Foundation and chief mission integration officer, will serve as chief mission integration officer for Henry Ford Health. Doug Apple, MD, chief clinical officer for Ascension Michigan, and Tom Klein, COO for Ascension Medical Group Michigan, will also join leadership roles at Henry Ford Health.

News of the joint venture comes after Midland-based MyMichigan Health shared that it had completed the acquisition of Ascension's Michigan locations in Standish, Tawas and Saginaw.