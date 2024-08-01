MyMichigan Health acquires Ascension Michigan's Northern region facilities

Midland-based MyMichigan Health has completed the acquisition of St. Louis-based Ascension's Michigan locations in Standish, Tawas and Saginaw.

MyMichigan shared plans to acquire the Ascension Michigan facilities in late March.

The acquisition includes Saginaw-based Ascension St. Mary's, Saginaw-based Ascension St. Mary's Towne Center, Standish-based Ascension St. Mary's, Tawas City-based Ascension St. Joseph, and the related Ascension Medical Group care sites and physician practices, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

Mike Erickson will be the president of the newly acquired facilities, effective immediately. The facilities have also changed their names under the MyMichigan acquisition.

Under the acquisition, Ascension St. Mary's of Saginaw is now MyMichigan Medical Center Saginaw; Ascension St. Mary's Towne Center is MyMichigan Medical Center Towne Centre; Ascension St. Joseph is MyMichigan Medical Center Tawas; and Ascension St. Mary's of Standish is MyMichigan Medical Center Standish.

"This is not just about getting bigger, it’s about getting better," Lydia Watson, MD, president and CEO of MyMichigan, said in the release. "Through the addition of these locations, we are building on the legacy Ascension has already established and our focus is to strengthen access to care and services for these communities."







