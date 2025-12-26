UT Southwestern to operate new state behavioral hospital

Texas officials have selected UT Southwestern Medical Center to operate a new state psychiatric hospital set to open in Dallas this spring.

Texas Behavioral Health Center will be the first state-owned behavioral health hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a Dec. 24 news release.

UT Southwestern partnered with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on the planning and development of the facility and will now oversee its operations.

The nearly 505,000-square-foot facility will offer 292 beds when fully operational and serve both adult and pediatric patients. The hospital will also construct a pediatric unit supported by a $261 million donation by Dallas-based Children’s Health.

The new hospital is located in Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District near several major academic and safety-net hospitals and is expected to address growing demand for inpatient mental health services across North Texas.