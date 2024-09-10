Mercy acquires Ascension hospital

St. Louis-based Mercy has acquired Ascension's Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kan.

The acquisition includes the hospital, its locations and related physician practices, but excludes Ascension Living Via Christi Village facilities and operations. The deal officially closed Sept. 1.

Mercy, a 45-hospital system, now has three hospitals in Kansas: Mercy Hospital Pittsburg, Mercy Hospital Columbus and Mercy Specialty Hospital-Southeast Kansas in Galena. It also operates two primary care clinics in Pittsburg.

"Whenever Mercy joins a new community, we want to hear from that community about what we can do to improve care and access for patients," Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Joplin communities, said in a news release. "We want to ensure we are providing the right care where it's needed so patients can stay close to home. We'll be looking for the best ways to grow the already great services in place."

A ribbon-cutting and welcome reception will be held Sept. 11 for established and new Mercy co-workers, community leaders and the public.