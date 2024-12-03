Tennessee hospital joins Prisma Health

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has officially acquired Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, a 304-bed, nonprofit community hospital.

Prisma shared plans to acquire Blount Memorial in mid-July, which is the first hospital to join Prisma Health outside of South Carolina, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

"This partnership strengthens our ability to meet the needs of this growing community and those communities around us, as we combine our local knowledge with Prisma Health's depth of expertise and advanced technologies," Jonathan Smith, CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital said in the release.

Both parties have worked together since July to ensure a seamless transition.

Prisma Health is a nonprofit system that comprises 18 acute and specialty hospitals, 320 practice sites, more than 32,000 employees and more than 5,900 employed and independent clinicians across its inVio Health Network.