New Jersey system to join RWJBarnabas

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Englewood (N.J.) Health have signed a definitive agreement under which Englewood would become part of RWJBarnabas Health.

The transaction is subject to state and federal regulatory approvals, according to a Jan. 5 joint news release. Once finalized, the partnership aims to enhance healthcare services for residents in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties.

Under the agreement, RWJBarnabas Health would make approximately $500 million in capital investments in Englewood Health to support expanded outpatient services and community health programs, as well as other strategic investments in 2026 and beyond, an Englewood spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

RWJBarnabas Health includes 14 hospitals, more than 45,000 employees and 9,000 affiliated physicians providing care at more than 700 locations across New Jersey. Englewood Health includes an acute care hospital and a physician network of more than 800 providers across more than 100 sites in five New Jersey counties.