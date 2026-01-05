Ohio surgical hospital partners with Mercy Health 

Advertisement
By: Madeline Ashley

Springfield-based Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Medical Group became a network partner of Mercy Health in the Springfield region on Nov. 7.

Under the partnership, the hospital will maintain inpatient and outpatient surgical services, with enhanced resources, expanded collaboration opportunities among healthcare providers and streamlined care coordination, according to a Jan. 5 news release shared with Becker’s.

The facility will also be “prominently recognized” as Ohio Valley, with an acknowledgement of its Mercy Health network partnership. It will see no immediate day-to-day operation changes. 

“Becoming a Mercy Health network partner allows us to build on our tradition of delivering exceptional surgical care while expanding access to resources that benefit our patients and community,” Mendy Williams, DNP, RN, interim CEO of Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital, said in the release. 

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, a 47-hospital health system with more than 1,200 care sites. 

AI that delivers: drive savings, optimize technology resources, and ease staff workloads 

Recommended Live Webinar on Jan 27, 2026 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Transactions & Valuation Issues

Advertisement