UAB Health System acquires medical group

UAB Health System in Birmingham, Ala., acquired Southview Medical Group, also in Birmingham, Jan. 1.

Southview Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice that specializes in diagnosis, prevention and treatment. It comprises 30 providers and provides care to more than 51,000 patients annually with more than 130,000 annual patient visits, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

UAB Health System assumed ownership of the medical group’s provider network facilities under the agreement, which includes UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham and Birmingham-based UAB Medicine St. Vincent’s One Nineteen locations.

“We are excited to partner with an institution like UAB that aligns with our goal of providing top-quality, cost-efficient and timely care for our patients,” Noah Fitzpatrick, MD, president of Southview Medical Group, said in the release. “Our patients will continue seeing their trusted providers while gaining access to UAB’s broader network of specialists, advanced technology and comprehensive care options.”