UCI Health completes acquisition of 4 Tenet hospitals

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has completed its acquisition of Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which includes four hospitals in Southern California and their associated outpatient locations.

As part of the agreement, Dallas-based Tenet's medical centers — Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital — will now be part of UCI Health, according to a March 26 news release from UCI Health. The hospitals were sold for $975 million.

The acquisition, announced in February, adds 858 inpatient beds to UCI Health.