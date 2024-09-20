Illinois system acquires 17th hospital

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, an 80-bed facility in Dixon, Ill., has received approval to join Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare.

KSB and OSF entered into exclusive negotiations in May, and the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change of ownership Sept. 20.

The two organizations will collaborate to ensure a seamless integration and expand services at KSB.

"We are honored to welcome KSB Hospital into the OSF HealthCare family. Our shared commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care will guide us as we work together to serve the Sauk Valley community," August Querciagrossa, regional CEO of OSF, said in a Sept. 20 news release. "We look forward to building on the strong foundation established by KSB and achieving new milestones in patient care."

OSF now includes 17 hospitals — 11 acute care, five critical access, and one transitional care — with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan, according to its website. The health system employs nearly 24,000 people across more than 150 locations.