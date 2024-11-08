Moffitt Cancer Center exec heads to Christ Hospital

Joyce Oh has been named chief information and digital transformation officer of Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network.

Ms. Oh most recently served as CIO of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center. She started in the new role Oct. 28.

"Her extensive expertise in digital transformation, data analytics and process improvement, combined with her proven leadership in driving large-scale innovation, will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver exceptional patient care and outcomes," Christ Hospital Health Network President and CEO Debbie Hayes said in an October statement.

The two-hospital system's previous CIO, Paul Grone, retired in June after four years in the position. Ms. Oh has also worked in IT leadership roles at the former Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Domino's Pizza.