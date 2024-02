Paul Grone, vice president and CIO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, is set to retire in June.

Mr. Grone, who has served in the position since 2020, made the announcement via LinkedIn Feb. 20.

"After a long career in IT in 4 different great companies, I plan to retire at the end of June of this year," Mr. Grone wrote. "The Christ Hospital Health Network is an amazing organization and is in the process of searching for a replacement."