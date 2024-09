Jennifer Jones has been appointed CEO of Cincinnati Rehabilitation Hospital in Blue Ash, Ohio, effective Aug. 28.

Ms. Jones brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, according to a Sept. 10 news release from Nobis Rehab Partners, which manages the hospital.

She most recently served as CEO at Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital in Florence, Ky., according to her LinkedIn page.



Ms. Jones succeeds Rob Murphy, who was named CEO in June 2023, the hospital confirmed.