Lifepoint taps chief compliance officer

Elle Box has been appointed chief compliance officer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

Ms. Box was most recently chief healthcare compliance and privacy officer at Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the health system.

While overseeing Lifepoint's compliance program, Ms. Box will implement risk mitigation standardization and lead collaboration with multiple teams. She will also prioritize revenue cycle integrity and oversight of new technologies, the release said.

Lifepoint includes 60 community hospital campuses, more than 60 behavioral health and rehabilitation hospitals, and more than 250 other care facilities.