Tennessee children's hospital names 1st female CEO

Deborah Spielman has been appointed CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Children's Hospital at Erlanger, effective Oct. 28.

She is the first woman to serve as CEO of the hospital, according to an Oct. 28 news release from Chattanooga-based Erlanger.

In the role, Ms. Spielman will prioritize expanding pediatric services and strengthening core care programs, the release said.

Ms. Spielman most recently served as COO of AdventHealth Porter in Denver, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Erlanger includes seven hospitals and 28 primary care locations, according to its website.