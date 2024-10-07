Care New England hospital taps executive director of operations

Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital, part of Providence-based Care New England, has tapped Jennifer La Luz as executive director of operation.

Prior to her new role, Ms. La Luz served as senior director of quality and access for the hospital, where she helped reduce and sustain abandoned call rates by 80%, increased call volume by 20%, grew the internal customer base and created a team that helped reduce critical outpatient test no-shows, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. La Luz also served as director of quality and performance improvement at the hospital where she improved its leapfrog patient safety grade from a C to a B. She also improved the Medicare Stars rating at the hospital from two to four stars.

Kent Hospital will conduct a national search to fill Ms. La Luz role as director of quality, the release said.