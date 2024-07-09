UChicago Medicine names surgeon-in-chief

UChicago Medicine has appointed Jeffrey Matthews, MD, to the role of surgeon-in-chief. He stepped into the position July 1.

Dr. Matthews will oversee surgical and perioperative care systemwide, focusing on growth, access, quality, safety and value. His appointment comes amid a period of significant expansion for UChicago Medicine. In April, the health system opened a multispecialty care center in Northwest Indiana, marking its first freestanding center in the region. Additionally, it is building an $875 million cancer care and research facility in Chicago, slated to open in 2027.

"As our organization's ascent and growth continues, we must ensure the continuation of cohesive, high-quality surgical care, innovation in surgical techniques, and seamless integration of academic and clinical missions across all locations expanded its world-class surgical care spanning multiple sites across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana," Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, executive vice president of medical affairs at the University of Chicago, said in a news release.

Dr. Matthews has been chair of the department of surgery at UChicago Medicine since 2006, a position he will maintain. Under his leadership, the surgery department has experienced significant growth, including the launch of a level I adult trauma center in 2018, which is now among the busiest in the region.





