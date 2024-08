Tony Torres, assistant CEO of AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.), will head to Missouri for a new opportunity, according to an Aug. 29 LinkedIn post from AllianceHealth Durant/Madill.

Mr. Torres will become COO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center starting Sept. 9, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

The 138-bed Durant hospital and the 423-bed Poplar Bluff hospital are both part of Community Health Systems.