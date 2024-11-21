OhioHealth hospital president to take on dual role

Jim Parobek, president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, will assume leadership of another facility in addition to his current role, effective Dec. 1.

Mr. Parobek will lead OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, according to a Nov. 21 news release.

Joy Bischoff, the current president of Hardin Memorial, will focus entirely on the integration and alignment of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Ms. Bischoff became president of Hardin Memorial in 2021 and took on leadership of Van Wert Hospital in 2023 when it was acquired by OhioHealth, the release said.

Mr. Parobek has led Marion General since March. Before that, he served as president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where he established the hospital as a level 1 trauma center.