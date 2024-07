Mark Deno has been tapped as CEO of Medical City McKinney (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, effective Aug. 1.

Mr. Deno will succeed Ernest Lynch, who retired in July, according to a July 30 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Deno served as CEO of Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills, Texas. He also previously served as COO of the Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.).