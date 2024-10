Quyen Wong, DNP, RN, has been appointed associate executive director of patient care and chief nursing officer at Northwell Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Dr. Wong has more than 20 years of nursing experience and will oversee nursing services and contribute to the fiscal planning and regulatory compliance, according to an Oct. 10 news hospital release shared with Becker's.

The hospital is part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.