Texas hospital names new chief nursing officer

Methodist Hospital Northeast in San Antonio, Texas, has appointed Angela Saif, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Saif most recently served as CNO at Methodist Hospital Landmark, a 54-bed facility specializing in surgical services. She oversaw the hospital's opening in 2023, ensuring regulatory requirements were met and maintaining zero hospital-acquired infections during her tenure.

Dr. Saif joined Methodist Healthcare in 2021 and previously served as assistant CNO, where she oversaw 23 departments and 900 employees. In this role, she led efforts to expand the hospital's telemetry capacity to 114 beds and implemented nursing models that included licensed vocational nurses. Prior to joining Methodist Healthcare, Dr. Saif was assistant CNO at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

Methodist Healthcare, based in San Antonio, operates 10 hospitals in the region. The system handles more than 608,000 inpatient and outpatient visits per year.