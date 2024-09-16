UI Health Care taps leadership for new campus

University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City has selected longtime administrator Amy O'Deen, BSN, as chief administrative officer to lead its campus in North Liberty, Iowa, which is set to open in spring 2025.

Ms. O'Deen brings more than four decades of experience at UI Health Care to the role, most recently serving as senior assistant director of clinical enterprise.

In June 2019, she was promoted through the university reclassification process to chief operating executive of planning and development for the North Liberty campus, UI officials told Becker's.

In her new role as chief administrative officer, Ms. O'Deen will work in partnership with many stakeholders across the organization, Brad Haws, CEO of the clinical enterprise and associate vice president of UI Health Care, said in a Sept. 12 Q&A.

Mr. Haws also announced that Emily Ward, DNP, RN, will serve as associate chief nursing officer for the North Liberty campus. Dr. Ward is the associate chief nursing officer for the adult inpatient divisions at UI Health Care's university campus and has also served as co-leader of clinical planning for the North Liberty campus. She will begin her new role Nov. 1, and her current role will be backfilled.

Larry Marsh, MD, chairman of the department of orthopedics and rehabilitation, will continue to lead planning efforts at the North Liberty campus as construction and future operations move forward, according to Mr. Haws.

The North Liberty campus, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025 as the new home for the department of orthopedics and rehabilitation, will feature a three-level hospital and five-level medical office building.