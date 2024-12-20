UNC Health hospital appoints chief of staff

UNC Health Pardee in Hendersonville, N.C., has named Kevan Hansel, MD, as chief of staff.

Dr. Hansel joined the health system more than 20 years ago as a family medicine physician. He previously served as vice chief of staff and chair of the medical executive committee.

Dr. Hansel begins his two-year term as chief of staff Jan. 1.

UNC Health Pardee is a non-profit community health system anchored by a 222-bed hospital. It also includes a physician practice network, cancer center, urgent care and orthopiedic clinics. Pardee is one of 16 hospitals within Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNCH Health System Network.