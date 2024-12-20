UNC Health hospital appoints chief of staff

Erica Carbajal -

UNC Health Pardee in Hendersonville, N.C., has named Kevan Hansel, MD, as chief of staff. 

Dr. Hansel joined the health system more than 20 years ago as a family medicine physician. He previously served as vice chief of staff and chair of the medical executive committee. 

Dr. Hansel begins his two-year term as chief of staff Jan. 1. 

UNC Health Pardee is a non-profit community health system anchored by a 222-bed hospital. It also includes a physician practice network, cancer center, urgent care and orthopiedic clinics. Pardee is one of 16 hospitals within Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNCH Health System Network. 

