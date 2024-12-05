ChristianaCare taps chief well-being officer

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare named Maureen Leffler, DO, chief well-being officer on Nov. 25.

Dr. Leffler will lead the ChristianaCare Center for WorkLife Wellbeing and strategies to improve well-being and professional fulfillment for the health system's nearly 14,000 employees, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

She will also oversee initiatives to optimize employee experiences, advocacy programs and help foster a well-being culture across the organization.

Prior to her new role, Dr. Leffler served as inaugural chief well-being officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health. She also served as a pediatric rheumatologist at Nemours and an assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Rheumatology at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University.

In her new role, Dr. Leffler reports to ChristianaCare chief clinical officer Neil Jasani, MD.