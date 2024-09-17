Nevada hospital taps CEO

Jordan Herget has been named CEO of Sierra Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

Mr. Herget comes to the hospital from Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, where he most recently served as president and CEO, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Sierra Medical Center.

He stepped down from that role Sept. 6 after leading the hospital since 2020. During his tenure at Portneuf Health, he helped expand capacity and services and improve patient safety.

Sierra Medical Center is a 170-bed acute care hospital that opened in April 2022. It is an extension of Sparks-based Northern Nevada Medical Center, the release said.