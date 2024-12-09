AdventHealth names hospital CEO

Andrew Santos was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

Mr. Santos will assume his new role on Jan. 12, according to a news release.

He most recently served as vice president and COO of AdventHealth's Heartland Region, where he provided operational oversight for three hospitals in Florida: AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid, and AdventHealth Wauchula, the release stated.

AdventHealth, headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Fla., operates more than 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites across nine states.