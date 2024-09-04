California system names hospital CEO

Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has named Alistair Machoka its CEO.

Mr. Machoka has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, according to a Sept. 3 news release from the hospital.

He most recently served as COO of Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital in Wildomar, Calif., and Rancho Springs Hospital in Murrieta, Calif., the release said. Mr. Machoka was also COO of Corona Regional Medical Center from 2018 to 2021.

The 259-bed hospital is part of Temecula, Calif.-based Southwest Healthcare.