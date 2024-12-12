OSF hospital names new president

Zach Yoder, RN, has been appointed president of OSF HealthCare St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill., effective Jan. 6.

Mr. Yoder previously served as COO at SIHF Healthcare in Sauget, Ill., and Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights, Ill., according to a Dec. 11 news release. His accomplishments include reducing staff turnover by 9% and increasing multiple quality metrics, the release said.

Lisa Schepers, DNP, RN, has served as interim president since Aug. 10.

St. Anthony's Health Center is a 49-bed rural acute care hospital.