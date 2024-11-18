Dignity California hospital CEO retires

Donald Wiley, president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif., retired Nov. 8 after 34 years with the hospital.

During his tenure, Mr. Wiley oversaw key achievements, including opening the hospital's heart center and establishing a partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, according to a Nov. 13 Facebook post from the hospital.

Mr. Wiley assumed the role of president and CEO in 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.

St. Joseph's Medical Center is a 355-bed hospital and part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.