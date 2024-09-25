Banner taps new partnerships and ventures executive

Mark Garvin became senior vice president for partnership and new venture development at Banner Health in Phoenix on Sept. 9.

In his new role, Mr. Garvin leads strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and new ventures, according to a news release.

He previously spent 24 years in senior leadership positions at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, owned by Tenet Healthcare, most recently as COO. He also held COO roles at Dallas-based United States Anesthesia Partners and Westport, Conn.-based PetVet Care Centers. Additionally, he served as executive in residence at Austin, Texas-based Avanza Healthcare Strategies and as principal at The Garvin Group.