Kentucky hospital CEO to retire

Jerry Penner, president and CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Ky., is retiring next year.

Mr. Penner will step down March 31 after 14 years of service, according to a hospital news release. He joined Murray-Calloway County Hospital as CEO in April 2011.

Under his leadership, the hospital added new providers and service lines, acquired new physician practices and led the building and fundraising efforts for the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, the release said.

Before joining Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Mr. Penner served as the CEO of the U.S. Army's Madigan Healthcare System at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.





