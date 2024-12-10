St. Jude taps chief administrative officer from Dana-Farber

Maria Megdal has been appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Ms. Megdal brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience to the role. She previously served as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, according to a Dec. 10 news release from St. Jude.

In her new role, Ms. Megdal will oversee departments including human resources, information services and facilities design and construction.

She succeeds Pat Keel, who has held a dual role as chief administrative and financial officer since 2020. Ms. Keel has resumed her role as CFO, a position she has held since 2016, the release said.