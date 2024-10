Drew Schauble has been named CFO of Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

Weirton, a 238-bed acute care hospital, signed a letter of intent in March to join Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine.

Mr. Schauble previously served as the director of operations and communications for the Heart & Vascular Institute of WVU Medicine, according to his LinkedIn page. Before joining WVU Medicine, he served as UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh's finance manager.