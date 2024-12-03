Weill Cornell Medicine names CFO

Thomas Stokes has been named the permanent CFO of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and vice president of finance at Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University.

Mr. Stokes has served in those roles on an interim basis since October 2023, according to a Dec. 3 Weill Cornell Medicine news release. He oversees all of Weill Cornell Medicine's financial operations and reporting and directs the internal administrative offices responsible for these functions.

He is also charged with ensuring alignment with New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, according to the release. He will continue serving on the boards of Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian (WCINYP) — a joint imaging venture between Weill Cornell and NewYork-Presbyterian — as well as NewYork Quality Care, the accountable care organization of NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Mr. Stokes previously served as the COO and CFO of the Weill Cornell Physician Organization. He joined Weill Cornell Medicine in 2010 as COO and CFO of WCINYP.

"Tom is an exceptional financial steward whose commitment to and vision for Weill Cornell Medicine is unmatched," Weill Cornell Medicine Dean Robert Harrington, MD, said in the release. "His counsel on how to optimally position Weill Cornell Medicine in a competitive health care city and maximize opportunities to grow across all our missions has been invaluable, and I am greatly looking forward to his continued leadership."