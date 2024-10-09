ChristianaCare hospital names chief nursing officer

ChristianaCare has appointed Krystle Gandhi, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of its flagship Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. She will step into the role Nov. 4, the Wilmington-based health system said in an Oct. 9 news release.

Dr. Gandhi previously spent 15 years at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas, where she most recently served as assistant chief nursing officer.

In the new role, Dr. Gandhi will report to the Christiana Hospital's executive director, Amy Marston.

Christiana Hospital is a 906-bed facility and the only level 1 trauma center in Delaware.