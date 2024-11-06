AdventHealth names hospital CEO

Shane Bedward was appointed CEO of AdventHealth Dade City (Fla.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

Mr. Bedward will assume his new role on Nov. 17, according to a news release.

He joined AdventHealth in 2014 as a human resources management resident.

He later served as manager of employee experience and held roles as director of organizational development, administrative director of operations, and assistant vice president of operations, the release said.

Most recently, Mr. Bedward served as hospital administrator for AdventHealth Dade City. He also previously served as COO of AdventHealth Zephyrhills (Fla.) and AdventHealth Dade City.