Lifepoint taps CEO of 2 Alabama hospitals

Mike Howard has been named North Alabama market president and CEO of two Lifepoint Health hospitals.

Mr. Howard will serve as CEO of North Alabama Medical Center in Florence and North Alabama Shoals Hospital in Muscle Shoals, according to a Dec. 3 news release from the Brentwood, Tenn.-based health system.

He has been interim CEO of the two facilities since September and previously served as COO of the hospitals from 2015 to 2022.

Over his 28-year career, Mr. Howard has played a key role in improving patient safety scores and quality ratings, the release said.

North Alabama Medical Center is a 263-bed hospital, and North Alabama Shoals Hospital is a 198-bed acute care facility.