Houston Methodist EVP chosen to head up Texas Children's

Debra Feigin Sukin, PhD, has been selected as the new president of Houston-based Texas Children's, effective Jan. 8.

Dr. Sukin will report to Mark A. Wallace, who will remain CEO, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Texas Children's announced in May that it would search for a new president. Mr. Wallace has served as president and CEO of Texas Children's since 1989. He has served in a leadership role in Houston-area hospitals for 45 years.

Dr. Sukin is an executive vice president at Houston Methodist and is CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, in addition to leading neurosciences at the system and the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart Center, according to the release. Previously, she served as senior vice president of St. Luke's Health, also in Houston.

Texas Children's includes more than 120 locations in Houston, Austin and Central Texas, and 17,000 employees, faculty, specialists and pediatricians.