Florida hospital taps COO

Kristin Kuchno -

Aganette Parks has been named COO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., after serving in the role on an interim basis since July.

Ms. Parks was appointed associate administrator in 2021, according to a Sept. 23 LinkedIn post from the hospital. While there, she oversaw and directed food and nutrition and environmental services. She was also responsible for administrative direction for operations, staffing and construction projects for surgical services, the post said.

She previously served in multiple roles at Tenet's Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif., including business manager of surgical services.

